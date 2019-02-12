Teen crushed to death after fall from footboard

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A class 8 boy travelling on the footboard of a government bus to school at Ponneri slipped and was crushed to death on Monday morning. Police said S Dhanasekar (13), a resident of Kattavur village from Ponneri, was studying in class 8 in the Ponneri boys government school.

“Every day around 9 am, he would board the bus plying between Gummidipoondi and Ponneri through Kattavur,” a police officer said adding that the bus was crowded due to a number of wedding on the day.

At the Ponneri highway at Theradi, near the Ellai Amman temple, the bus was negotiating a turn when Dhanasekar slipped from the footboard at the front door and fell under the bus. The rear tyre ran over the boy, said the police.

His body was taken to the government Ponneri hospital for post-mortem. His father Sekar along with his relatives staged a protest in front of the hospital, said the police. Police said as the bus did not have a rod for support near the entrance, the boy was holding on to the window grill. The Ponneri police have registered a case. They have detained the bus driver and the conductor.

Similarly, Chakarabhani (50), a resident of West Mambalam, was working as a driver in a private catering firm. Police said a speeding car knocked him down when he returned to his vehicle after going to a tea shop. Chakarabhani was declared dead on arrival at SRMC Hospital. The Poonamallee traffic police have registered a case and arrested Vijayan (37), a private car driver from Ashok Nagar.