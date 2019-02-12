Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Trio kidnaps man out on bail, two arrested

Two men were held on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a man out on bail and demanding ransom, three days ago.

Published: 12th February 2019

By Express News Service

Police said, Abbass (35) a resident of Kamakoti Nagar in Pallikaranai, was arrested last year for cheating people in the name of getting them a car loan. Abbass allegedly cheated more than 30 people from Chennai, Tiruvannamalai and Thanjavur. He came out on bail three months back and on Thursday he was kidnapped by a gang from his residence.

The men allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh and his wife lodged a complaint at the Pallikaranai police station. After coming to know that the police were tracking them, the kidnappers left Abbass at his house on Saturday. On Sunday, the police arrested Prem (29) and Thanveer (28) from Vellore. The search for the other three men is on.

