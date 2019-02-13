9 accused of GST fraud refused advance bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused advance bail to Vimal Nayan and eight others, who apprehended arrest for offences under the provisions of the Central Goods and Services Act, 2017.

The enactment in question has come into force very recently with the laudable object of ‘One Country One Tax’.

Therefore, wherever the department finds that certain provisions in the Act are misused by creating fake invoices and input tax credit is being availed without any movement of goods, the same has to be curbed and nipped in the bud to ensure that it does not grow into another mega scam, having a direct impact on the economy of this nation. Since the department has collected some prima facie materials, they want to act fast before it becomes a huge racket, failing which the entire economy of this country would weaken and collapse, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

The judge was dismissing the anticipatory bail applications from the accused, on Tuesday. The judge said that the department must be given the complete independence to investigate the cases since it involves National interest. This court, by entertaining the petition and by imposing certain conditions, should not tie the hands of the department in proceeding further with the investigation since what has been unearthed till now, is only the tip of the iceberg and there is a long way to go for it to find out how long these fake invoices have extended their tentacles.

It is true that the entire issue is borne out by documents and once the petitioners co-operate for the investigation by submitting all the relevant documents, they should not be unnecessarily arrested.

However, it is a settled proposition of law that this court while considering a petition for advance bail, has to necessarily take into consideration the nature and gravity of the accusation. When a case involves serious offences, grant of the relief by itself will cause prejudice to the investigation.

“Where the accused persons are charged of violation of CGST Act, involving colossal loss of revenue to the exchequer and the investigation is at a very nascent stage, prudence demands that this court should lay off its hands from the investigation and allow complete independence to the prosecuting agency to proceed further with the investigation,” the judge said and dismissed the petition.

The case of the prosecution is that various organised companies/persons registered with the GSTN portal, have involved themselves in issuing fake invoices without actual supply of Goods/Services and also receiving fake invoices without receipt of goods and availing input tax credit to cheat the exchequer. In the instant case, the companies concerned had involved in issuing fake invoices without supply of goods and received fake invoices without receipt of goods and thereby, they all committed offences under CGST Act, 2017. By doing so, the exchequer had suffered huge loss running to several thousand crores, it added.

Plea to punish CS for not playing National Anthem rejected

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a PIL petition praying for a directive to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to frame rules for punishing authorities concerned, more particularly the Chief Secretary, for not playing the National Anthem at a government function in Madurai on January 27.

A bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad before which the petition from Vembu, said though the petitioner had claimed herself as a social activist, she had not disclosed any particular to support her claim, and dismissed the plea. According to petitioner, the government organised a function in Madurai for laying the foundation stone for AIIMS on January 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials participated in the programme. But the ‘Tamil Thai Vazthu’ or National Anthem was not played at the function, she alleged.