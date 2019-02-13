Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: All problems and no play make this playground decrepit

The plastic tunnel leading to the slide is broken in two places, posing a threat of injury to children crawling their way to the slide.

Published: 13th February 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

The gates of the park are seldom locked at nights  Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The playground at Basin Elephant Gate Road is no place for children. Damaged play equipment, lamp posts without bulbs and shards of glass leave the ground unusable for children and adults. 

The plastic tunnel leading to the slide is broken in two places, posing a threat of injury to children crawling their way to the slide. 

“Although the playground is in a bad state, children do come to play here from time to time,” said Solomon K, a visitor. 

Alongside the pavement, shards of broken alcohol bottles, and even mirrors, line the stretch. Without a caretaker, the gates are seldom locked at night, said local residents. This, aided by the lack of lights, has left the playground lending itself to anti-social elements who use it as their den after dark.
All five lamp posts in the playground were without bulbs and leaned dangerously to their sides, as if they were simply days away from falling on an unfortunate visitor, who might be perched on the park’s benches.

“The lamp posts were recently installed and were initially upright. One evening when I came here, I found them uprooted,” said Solomon. 

When contacted, a Corporation official said that they were in talks with the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) who had proposed to take over the piece of land in order to construct tenements. 

“We are waiting for a confirmation from their side which is expected next week. If they take over the land, the playground will be razed down to build the tenements. If not, we may take up renovation works there,” the official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Basin Elephant Gate Road Playgrounds Chennai playground

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp