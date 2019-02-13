An evening filled with art, music and comedy

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As we drove down Kathivakkam Road, the sound of drums and cheering filled the air. Dancers armed with drums slid into vision, and the audience spilled onto the road, fascinated by the performers.

The last day of the Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha 2019, held on Sunday at Ennore, was an evening filled with music, dance and art. Held opposite the Kathivakkam Municipal Office, the event hoped to unite north and south Chennai through cultural events that were thrown open for all to attend. The evening had a paraiattam performance by the Marabu Kalai Kuzhu, which was followed by a villupattu performance by the children of Ennore.

Their performance was followed with loud cheers from proud parents and friends.

A tholpavai koothu or shadow puppet show by ‘Kalaivalarmani’ B Muthuchandran Kuluvinar was the highlight of the evening. The theme of the play was plastic-free lifestyle, told through the comedic interaction between two brothers. A third-generation puppeteer, Muthuchandran has been performing this art form his whole life. “One actor can do over 51 voices for different characters. That’s how we managed to voice the Ramayana with five actors,” he said. The troupe makes their own puppets — they buy leather, dry it, and then cut and paint the puppets.

“It was a wonderful experience to bring our art to the people. They received our performance well,” he said. The night concluded with a performance titled ‘Kira Kozhambu’ by Perch, and a Carnatic music concert by Sangeetha Sivakumar and TM Krishna.