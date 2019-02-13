Artistic recreation of Mani Ratnam’s iconic frames for your ‘Dear Love’

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The month of love is upon us, and if you haven’t already decided what to gift your special someone, here’s the perfect gift — ‘Dear Love’, a hand-painted calendar-cum-greeting card — by city-based artist Akshayaa Selvaraj. The calendar is a tribute to ace director Mani Ratnam, and it features memorable frames from his movies including Kannathil Muthamittal, Ayutha Ezhuthu, Kaatru Veliyidai, and Chekka Chivantha Vanam.

Akshayaa who has previously curated a heritage calendar in 2017, and a storybook calendar-cum-art kit in 2018, decided to feature all the ‘love in small moments’ from Mani Ratnam’s films in her curated calendar. “A calendar is something that travels along one’s life throughout the year and I wanted to make it more personalised to their life. This intent was well received the last couple of times, and inspired me to create another one,” she says.

The artist, a fan of the director, says that a tribute was always on cards. “Mani Ratnam’s films are remembered and celebrated for the characters, and their names stick with us for a long time. From Shakti and Karthik in Alaipayuthey to Leela and VC in Kaatru Veliyidai, he weaves the art of love beyond fantasy with his kaleidoscope of characters and frames. He narrates love with shades of reality and one can always experience its alchemy deep down, and that’s why I couldn’t think of a better name than ‘Dear Love’ for the calendar. It has been my dream to create something as a tribute to this alchemist, and it all manifested as a calendar this year,” she gushes. It is an A4 plus sized calendar with 12 hand-painted artworks.

The artistic process involved in the making of the calendar was quite a journey. “In December 2018, I was still skeptical about starting this project. I had to complete it within a month. But I feel, a dream/vision is one that moves you like a river that takes its course, crossing obstacles, and this turned into one such process — I flowed endlessly with colours, experiencing the beauty in silence while creating it,” she says. It took her two-and-a-half months to complete the calendar.

The calendar is multipurpose — the illustration can be cut out at the end of the month and used as greeting cards. “It also includes bookmarks, bucket lists, birthday reminders, love goals, and a tracker for each month. I experimented on the medium by painting it in A4 Khadi papers with mixed media. Finally, I decided to design and print it on high quality textured art sheets and give it a handmade black support stand to use it as a tabletop calendar,” she explains.

Choosing the films and frames was the hardest task and her friends helped her. She has so far sold 10 copies of the calendar. “Initially, I had made a limited number of copies and sold them. Now, the illustrations will be reprinted to order. I have also planned a few giveaways for Valentine’s Day,” she says.

(The calendar is priced at Rs 1,000. For details visit her Instagram handle @akshayaaselvaraj)