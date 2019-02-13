Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Central station gets a facelift, to turn white for four days

After two years Southern Railways has begun the renovation of Central station. The exterior walls of the century-old main building is a combination of Gothic and Romanesque style architecture.

Published: 13th February 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

The process is being done at a cost of `84 lakh  P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three years Southern Railways has begun the renovation of Central station. The exterior walls of the century-old main building is a combination of Gothic and Romanesque style architecture. The main building is being coated white after completing minor patch up works and chemical coating. 

“The iconic structure will sport white colour for four days before getting coated with maroon colour. The building was last painted in January 2016,” said a senior railway official. The station which came into existence in 1873, in order to decongest the then Royapuram Harbour station, was designed by British architect George Harding. The 136-feet tall central clock tower is a key feature that exhibits the Romanesque style of the building. 

The beautification of main building and suburban terminal is being carried out at a cost of Rs 84 lakh.  As per the scheduled maintenance of heritage building, the exterior should be painted once in every two or three years. The Chennai Circle of Archaeological Survey of India will provide technical support to the Railways for maintenance. 

Official sources said, Railways has decided to build a roof to provide weather shield, connecting suburban terminal and main building for passengers. Another roof connecting the main entrance of the station and the bus stop will also be built. “A roof will provide a cover for passengers who walk up to the bus stops in front of the clock tower in main building,” added official sources. 

According to official records, about 65,000 passengers visit Central every day. While 57 Express, Superfast and Premier trains, about 110 train services operate from Chennai Central every day, 15 others pass through the station. 

About 65,000 tickets are sold at Chennai Central including suburban services, every day, of which 10,500 are platform tickets. The station earns Rs 40 lakh a day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
southern railways Chennai Central station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp