Chennai lakes face death threat

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lack of rains and dipping water levels has exposed discrepancies in Pallavaram Municipality’s Rs 13.85-crore-restoration of the Pallavaram Periya Eri and the Keelkattalai Lake. Both these lakes are ridden with deep crater wounds inflicted by their restoration agents that could easily hide a lorry.

Retention walls, which have been built in certain parts since the restoration began in June 2018, are the only signs that a restoration project is on. Otherwise, both the lake beds look like over abused soil mines.

Express had reported how the Pallavaram Municipality’s contractor, AST Constructions, had been flouting norms from the beginning with regards to excavation of soil. The work order accessed by Express mandates a gradient approach toward deepening and allows a maximum excavation of three metres of soil at the deepest point of the lake.

However, the extremities of the lake, which are the easiest to access from the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Link Road, have craters that are at least four metres deep. Express had highlighted how AST Constructions was also a subcontractor supplying soil for a highway expansion project on Link Road and how this conflict of interest could affect the restoration.

Following speedy intervention of the Department of Geology and Mining in June 2018, the soil transportation was halted. But, locals claimed that soil is still being transported out of the lake from the extremities.

“The number of lorries transporting soil has come down since the intervention, but it still continues unchecked,” said a local resident, claiming that majority of the transportation happens on weekends to avoid raising eyebrows of government officials.

Experts believe that unscientific restoration can further destroy the lake and digging near the extremities can weaken the bunds. “This kind of restoration will kill the lake and reduce it to a pond,” said S Janakarajan, a water expert with the Madras Institute of Developmental Science, expressing concerns it could have on water retention.

Pallavaram Municipality Commissioner Senthil Murugan, who took charge after the restoration had begun said he would look into discrepancies. “We are trying our best to restore the lakes and have even stopped flow of sewage into the Pallavaram Periya Eri,” he said.

A senior official in the Geology and Mining Department also promised to look into the issue and take action after investigating. D Tamil Rajan, owner of AST Constructions denied transporting soil from the lakes and said the gradient will be fixed. “We will fix the level of the excavations before works completes in March,” he said.