Deputy collectors to ensure basic amenities 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to ensure basic amenities in villages, a deputy collector has been deployed for every three unions in the districts, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, told the Assembly on Tuesday.

His reply came after S Austin said there was a lack of basic amenities in villages.

Replying, the Chief Minister said, "Already I ( CM) have ordered district collectors to address the grievances of public after I had elaborate discussions with them. Besides, we have deployed a deputy collector for every two or three unions in the districts to ensure basic amenities in villages. Furthermore, to verify the functioning of street lights, we have ordered the deputy collectors to carry out night rounds to know the ground reality and take steps to replace faulty lights. Also, we have ordered that 10 per cent of lights be stocked in every union for immediate replacements,” he said.

“Similarly, we have ordered that drinking water issues be attended to at the earliest. Besides, enough funds have been sanctioned for northern districts where there is scarcity due to failure of monsoon,” he said.