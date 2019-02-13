Epilepsy is not a life sentence — women can still work and marry like anyone else: Dr Prithika Chary

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On International Epilepsy Day, February 11, a bunch of women survivors and doctors gathered at Kauvery Hospital to attend a session on ‘Epilepsy in women’ by senior consultant neurosurgeon Dr Prithika Chary. The floor was open for discussions on a range of psychosocial issues — misconceptions, family support, psychological problems and the stigma attached to it. The event was hosted by ABHAYA, a support group for women started by EPICENTTRE (Epilepsy Institute & Centre for Treatment, Training, Research & Education).

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterised by recurrent seizures which are not contagious. People who have been diagnosed with epilepsy lead a normal life and perform routine functions with ease.

“Seventy per cent of people with epilepsy get better with medicines taken for three to five years, and some get better with surgery. Ten to 15 per cent of patients have severe epilepsy and don’t respond to any treatment. This is often associated with other genetic factors or brain damage due to other causes. Family members and caretakers need to be cordial, understanding and encouraging,” said Dr Prithika, who has been in this field for 25 years. With five to six million cases of epilepsy in the world, there are hardly 2,000 neurologists to address the problem.

Some of the triggers that lead to a seizure are sleep deprivation, missing meals, spending long hours in the sun, prolonged computer usage, excessive TV viewing, undue physical or emotional stress. With a healthy lifestyle, one can reduce the risk of an epileptic seizure.

“I had my first epileptic attack at the age of 13. I get around 15 seizures a day. Although you are in a sort of unconscious state, you can hear people talking. Sometimes even your memory fades away. Family support is essential,” said Joya Lall, a teacher.

The incidence of epilepsy is more in men than women. But, the latter suffer more due to hormones that divide a women’s life into stages — menarche, during periods, sexuality, sexual activity, contraception, during pregnancy and lactation stage.

“The frequency of seizures differs for women in different age groups. While the estrogen might shoot up the level of seizure, progesterone keeps it in control. The most crucial stage is during pregnancy. Overall the outlook is good and women can study, work and marry like anyone else. Epilepsy is not a life sentence,” said Dr Prithika Chary.

“There is life after epilepsy with medication. When I experienced my first seizure I felt helpless. I did not know if I’d be able to live a normal life like my friends. I opened up about the issue to my husband before marriage and he was supportive. The next dilemma was whether to have a child. But now, I have a baby boy and he is healthy. I’ve come to terms with my problem and the medicines have helped me,” said one of the survivors. People with epilepsy are generally hesitant to label the condition since it’s commonly associated as being possessed or as a psychological disorder. There are several women who’ve survived after medication with family support and acceptance.

“I got my first seizure when I was 31 years old in 2018 and immediately consulted a physician. We had no family history of seizures and my parents were shocked. My father has been helpful in picking and dropping me off at work and therapy. Being a doctor, I realised what it was like to be a patient. I suffered from anxiety and depression and started practicing yoga and cognitive behavioural therapy. They calmed me. You also need to choose the right medicines which otherwise can make you a victim to mood swings. I’ve not had a seizure since my first seizure,” said a doctor.

First aid for epilepsy

Do not panic. Lower the patient to the floor so he/she does not fall. Fits will stop within one-and-a-half to two minutes. An emergency situation occurs when seizures are repeated for a prolonged duration of three to ten minutes. Never give the patient fluids and never restrain them as it could result in self-injury.