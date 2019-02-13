Fiji High Commissioner calls on Prince of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji to India, Yogesh Punja, along with his wife, Adi Melika Punja, called on the Prince of Arcot Mohammed Abdul Ali, at his ancestral official residence here on Tuesday, according to a release from Amir Mahal.

The Fiji envoy had allegedly appreciated the ruling period of the Nawabs for maintaining perfect harmony and unity among people of all faiths in South India. The envoy also commended the Prince for his active services in the promotion of peace and unity.