Finally, a new police station may soon come up at Perumbakkam

The tenements currently come under the Pallikaranai station limits.

Published: 13th February 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new police station may soon come up at Perumbakkam, to cater mainly for the 13,000 families residing in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements in the area. The tenements currently come under the Pallikaranai station limits.

According to a senior slum board official, the board in 2014 proposed to hand over a 1,300 square metre land in the interior parts of the Perumbakkam project area.

However, the city police had requested a piece of land at the junction between the Nookampalayam link road and the 100 feet road leading to the bus terminus.

“So we accepted their request and have handed over the land in the area they had sought,” said the official.
The land that has now been handed over spans 1,311.44 square metres.

Residents of the TNSCB tenements in Perumbakkam alleged that residents of the tenements are often stereotyped and their complaints not taken seriously by the city police.

“As soon as we tell the police that we are from Perumbakkam, there is reluctance to file FIRs unless we consistently mount pressure. It remains to be seen if the police in the new station would be any different,” said a resident who did not want to be named, recalling that in November 2018, a man was stabbed to death within the resettlement colony after an alleged drunken brawl.

When contacted, a senior official of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation said that work would begin after the phase-wise sanction by the State government.

