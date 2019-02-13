Get together to ‘spill it’

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Have you ever wanted to know the political stances of the person without starting a debate that you’ll regret? Do you want to know what your crush thinks of Plato’s philosophies? Then you need to get your hands on comedian Adnan Nalwala’s new card game, ‘Spill It’.

“Most people I see, when they go to social settings or parties, talk about the same things over and over again. Because of social media, you know exactly what’s going on in other people’s lives. That has reduced social interaction and the quality of communication people have,” says Nalwala.

The game comes with a set of fifty cards, each with a suppositional question on topics such as love, life, philosophy and finance. The rules of the game are simple — all players must get a chance to speak on the topic. There are no winners in this game, rather, this is a chance for players to share and listen.

“Ever since I was a child, I used to ask suppositional questions to my family members, and keep asking silly stuff. We’d end up talking about these things in the car or during a road trip. Recently, my wife told me that I should make this a game, and my brother jumped in too,” he said. For the last 18 months, Adnan and his brother, Ebrahim, have been brainstorming ideas, going over the questions, and developing

the game.

Naming Taboo and Uno as some his favourite card games, Adnan feels that Spill It can be played at parties, road trips, and even on dates. “I want people to have a good night out, while also respecting other people’s opinions. I want them to know that the world is amazing because of differences. I want people to accept these points of view,” he said.

The game costs `599 and is available on http://spillitgame.com/