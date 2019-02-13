Homemade happiness

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Dark, nutty and white chocolates sliced in cubes sit pretty next to freshly ground and packed coffee powder in two flavours. Our nose follows the heady aroma of both to the kiosk of city-based homemade chocolate brand Dione, which made its debut at a recent pop-up.

Who knew that the love for coffee and chocolate would turn into a money-making venture for siblings duo Avinash Thanigaivelu (25), an independent music composer, and Abinaya Thanigaivelu (19), a college student. They founded Dione in December 2018.

“We believe in connecting directly with the customers as it helps with the feedback. Our products are pocket-friendly and make for a good gifting option. It helps us cater to all segments and age groups of our society. My dad inspired me to get into this field and he is the brain behind this idea. Our aim is also to give employment opportunities to those who want to keep their hands busy even post-retirement,” says Avinash.

Scroll down their Instagram page and you will be tickled by temptation. Dione offers two varieties — chocolate with and without fills. Milk plain, choco crunch, white plain, fruit and nut in dark and milk, milk and white crunchy, white raisin and cashew nut are among the no-fills category, while fills include injecting flavours into the chocolate — mango, grapes, pineapple, strawberry, and honey. The chocolates are packed in ziplock and couriered within a day or two to any part of India. The white chocolates and cashew nut-flavoured ones are their hot cakes.

“Homemade chocolates has been a popular business in the hills. Now, every stall has more or less the same taste. We’ve joined hands with a chocolatier who makes them out of mere passion and does not sell. He prepares them based on our preference in terms of cocoa content, texture and flavours without artificial sweeteners. The shelf life we offer is about four months,” he says.

The duo was actively involved in marketing research for three years before stepping into the business. They’ve made multiple visits to the hill stations to study the growth patterns of the coffee crop. “The seeds for filter coffee powder are handpicked by us. There are two varieties — Arabica (strong) and Robusta (mild).

The perfect ratio of the two gives the authentic scent to our coffee. The instant aroma, texture, and colour give a perfect blend. Both, with and without chicory combinations are available,” he said. The starting quantity for chocolates and coffee is 150 grams and goes up to one kg. Hundred grams of coffee without chicory cost Rs75. About 150 grams of chocolate with fills cost Rs 125 and without fills cost Rs135.

