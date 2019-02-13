Is DPR the project consultant’s IP?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for constructing the missing links for storm water drains in the City is the ‘intellectual property’ of the project’s consultant firm NSS Associates, stated the City Corporation’s response to a Right To Information query.

After receiving the bizarre response, petitioner Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam issued a press release asking if the Corporation had sold the rights of a public document to a private consultant.

A copy of the RTI, that was released to the press, stated, “The DPR prepared by M/s NSS Associates is a voluminous report having 6 volumes. Further, it is the intellectual property of the consultant.” The response, dated February 5, further stated that the report covered 426 kilometres of the city and ‘any information in the report pertaining to a particular area’ would be furnished.

When contacted, a city corporation official said that it was not true that the DPR was the intellectual property of the consultant firm and that the mistake could have occurred since, at the Storm Water Drain (SWD) department, there were three Public Information Officers (PIOs) who had the responsibility to reply to hundreds of queries within a time period of 30 days. He added that the consultant was appointed by the TNUIFSL which was the funding agency for the project, and the Corporation was not involved in the appointment.

Speaking to Express, Jayaram Venkatesan said that the Corporation has been continuously rejecting several RTI queries by Arappor Iyakkam on flimsy grounds.