Keeping your dog healthy and happy

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are quite a few food items we should keep our pets away from, to ensure their overall good health. Here’s a list of most of the common food forms we find lying around the house which can potentially cause massive health risk and even death for our beloved pooches.

No sweet treats

First among them is chocolate. It contains a stimulant called theobromine poisonous to dogs. Theobromine mainly affects the guts, heart, central nervous system, and kidneys and signs of theobromine poisoning will occur between four and 24 hours after your dog has eaten chocolate. You may see vomiting, diarrhoea, restlessness, hyperactivity and seizures. Like chocolate, caffeine is also harmful for our pets. Dogs are more sensitive to the effects of caffeine than people. It acts like a stimulant in dogs and causes an increased heart rate, panting, high blood pressure, tremors, and seizures. Seizures may cause secondary complications that can lead to death.

Avoid onions & garlic

Though we can give fruits and vegetables to our pets some like onions, garlic should be avoided eating of which in raw or large quantity can cause stomach and gut irritation and potentially lead to red blood cell damage and anaemia. Onions are particularly toxic and signs of poisoning often only occur a few days after your dog has eaten the vegetable. All forms of onion can be a problem including dehydrated onions, raw onions, cooked onions and table scraps containing cooked onions or garlic. Left-over pizza or Chinese dishes containing onion, can cause illness.

Many prepared foods contain onion or garlic. Foods that are part of the allium family can injure red blood cells in dogs, meaning they can make the dog anaemic. Complicating matters, this can take days before the anaemia is revealed. Similarly corn on the cob does not digest well in a dog’s stomach. If your dog swallows large chunks of the cob, or even whole, it can cause an intestinal blockage due to its size and shape. What’s more, corn cobs are notoriously hard to see on x-rays and doctors may have to find it with an ultrasound.

Without surgery to remove the corn cob, this can be fatal. Stone fruits like avocado should be avoided too. First, they have a high fat content, which can wreak havoc on your dog’s tummy. Second, the slippery, hard pit is easy to swallow and can lead to a gastrointestinal obstruction. Surgery might be required to remove the blockage. While the toxic substance in grapes and raisins is unknown, dogs that already have underlying health problems are at greatest risk and just one raisin can be severely toxic. For unknown reasons, grapes and raisins, cranberries and currants can cause rapid kidney failure in dogs. Without proper treatment, this can be fatal.

Say no to alcohol

Alcohol is significantly more toxic to dogs than to humans. When consumed, even small quantities of alcoholic beverages and food products may cause vomiting, diarrhoea, decreased coordination, central nervous system depression, difficulty breathing, tremors, blood changes, coma and even death.

life-threatening

Moldy food, including bread, nuts and dairy products, contain lots of toxins that can make your dog very ill. Yeast in bread dough can cause gas to accumulate in your dog’s digestive system as a result of the dough rising. Not only can this be painful but it may also cause the stomach or intestines to become blocked. This effect may lead to a twisting of the stomach known as gastric-dilation volvulus. Commercial white bread has tons of oil and sugar in it, which can cause pancreatitis in dogs. Be careful with nuts too.

Within 12 hours of ingestion, macadamia nuts can cause dogs to experience weakness, depression, tremors, vomiting and increased body temperature. These symptoms tend to last for approximately 12 to 48 hours. Most dogs are lactose-intolerant. Just like in people who have this condition, eating things like milk, cheese, and ice cream can lead to a variety of stomach issues. Subsequent vomiting, diarrhoea, and other gastrointestinal problems may require hospitalisation.

Feed uncooked bones

While feeding your dog, bones may seem like a good idea. Avoid giving cooked bones, which splinter more easily, or bones that are small enough to get stuck in their intestines. Eating large quantities of bone can often cause constipation. The cooking process makes bones more brittle than their raw ones, making them more likely to splinter when a dog chews them. Potential outcomes include broken teeth, mouth injuries, constipation, and most concerning, a blockage or perforation in the intestinal tract.