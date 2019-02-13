Ambedkar Law University registrar in-charge pulled up for unsavoury comments against judge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the High Court has rapped the Registrar-in-charge of the TN Dr Ambedkar Law University for making ‘inappropriate’ statement against a single judge, while entertaining a writ petition earlier.

The registrar-in-charge is a responsible officer of the university. It is highly inappropriate on her part to make such an imputation against the single judge of this court. The fact that the single judge had expanded the scope of the writ petition would not give a right to the litigant to make such unnecessary comments, which are not only disrespectful to the judge concerned, but would also undermine the dignity and status of the chartered High Court, the bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu said on Tuesday.

The bench was passing interim orders on an appeal from the university, seeking to quash an order of Justice S M Subramaniam on February 1.

While passing interim orders on that day on a writ petition from Dr D Shankar to reinstate him as the registrar of the Law University, Justice Subramaniam had impleaded all 33 professors and lecturers, including Dr T S N Sastry, Professor of Law who retired from service in 2010, as party-respondents in the case.

The petitioner had alleged that some professors, who do not possess the requisite qualifications as per the UGC regulations and the TN Law University (TNDALU) norms, had been appointed as professors.

In the appeal, the university was alleged to have stated, “The judge is acting according to his whims and caprices by issuing continuous mandamus beyond the subject matter of the writ petition”. Taking strong objection to this, the bench said that the majesty of the court must be preserved and protected at any cost. The High Court is the court of record. It is the bounden duty of all stake-holders to see that no damage is caused to the institution.

The judges issued notice to Jeyanthi Krishnamoorthy, registrar In-charge, to appear in person before him on February 18 and show cause as to why proceedings should not be taken against her. The bench also directed the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner to serve notice to her and forward the acknowledgment to the court by February 15.