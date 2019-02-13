Home Cities Chennai

Ambedkar Law University registrar in-charge pulled up for unsavoury comments against judge

The judges issued notice to Jeyanthi Krishnamoorthy, registrar In-charge, to appear in person before him on February 18 and show cause as to why proceedings should not be taken against her. 

Published: 13th February 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the High Court has rapped the Registrar-in-charge of the TN Dr Ambedkar Law University for making ‘inappropriate’ statement against a single judge, while entertaining a writ petition earlier.

The registrar-in-charge is a responsible officer of the university. It is highly inappropriate on her part to make such an imputation against the single judge of this court. The fact that the single judge had expanded the scope of the writ petition would not give a right to the litigant to make such unnecessary comments, which are not only disrespectful to the judge concerned, but would also undermine the dignity and status of the chartered High Court, the bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu said on Tuesday.
The bench was passing interim orders on an appeal from the university, seeking to quash an order of Justice S M Subramaniam on February 1.

While passing interim orders on that day on a writ petition from Dr D Shankar to reinstate him as the registrar of the Law University, Justice Subramaniam had impleaded all 33 professors and lecturers, including Dr T S N Sastry, Professor of Law who retired from service in 2010, as party-respondents in the case. 

The petitioner had alleged that some professors, who do not possess the requisite qualifications as per the UGC regulations and the TN Law University (TNDALU) norms, had been appointed as professors.
In the appeal, the university was alleged to have stated, “The judge is acting according to his whims and caprices by issuing continuous mandamus beyond the subject matter of the writ petition”. Taking strong objection to this, the bench said that the majesty of the court must be preserved and protected at any cost. The High Court is the court of record. It is the bounden duty of all stake-holders to see that no damage is caused to the institution.

The judges issued notice to Jeyanthi Krishnamoorthy, registrar In-charge, to appear in person before him on February 18 and show cause as to why proceedings should not be taken against her. The bench also directed the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner to serve notice to her and forward the acknowledgment to the court by February 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Ambedkar Law University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp