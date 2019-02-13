Man threatens three with air gun, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man of Anna Nagar here who allegedly threatened three employees of a private finance firm with an air gun when they visited his house on Monday, has been arrested. The employees had gone to his house as he had allegedly not paid the dues regularly for a luxury car purchased against a loan.

Police identified the arrested as Gangavarajan who runs an LPG agency at Ambattur-Oragadam.

Police said he had bought the car with loan from the private firm. However, since he did not pay dues on time, he was sent several reminders, but in vain.

“On Monday evening, three employees of the firm went to his house to inform him to pay the dues. But, he, it was alleged, was infuriated and threatened them with a gun. The employees left the premises and

informed their superior,” said a police officer. Based on a complaint by Murugan, firm manager, Thirumangalam police registered a case. An investigation revealed that Gangavarajan used only an air gun. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday.

Five accused surrender in lawyer’s murder case

Chennai: Five men who allegedly murdered a lawyer near his house at Sholavaram surrendered at a police station on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Mariappan, Sarath Kumar, Johnson, Kamaraj and Surya from Sholavaram.

They surrendered at Minjur police station and were later handed over to Sholavaram police. Suresh Kumar (47) of Sivanthi Adityan Nagar at Nallur, Sholavaram, was a lawyer and president of Chennai - Tiruvallur district of VCK party. On Monday morning, around 6 am, he went to buy milk. Five men on two motorcycles attacked him with sharp weapons near his house, police said.

A probe revealed that his second wife, aged 27, had a fight with him and left for her mother’s house. The victim allegedly threatened to assault her and her relatives came in her support, police said. Police suspect the woman’s relatives hired a gang and committed the murder.

Two held in city by WB police for possessing arms

Chennai: Two men who were accused of circulating fake currency and possessing arms in Kolkata, were arrested by the West Bengal police, in the city on Tuesday. Based on a tip-off, a police team from West Bengal arrived here on Tuesday morning and arrested the two men identified as Hasan, of Neelangarai and Mallik from Ambattur.

A police source said, the two men were involved in circulating fake currency and were also caught possessing a country-made gun. They were arrested in West Bengal recently. “However, the men were released on bail and came to the city three months ago and were employed as construction labourers under two different builders,” said the police source. The West Bengal police who were looking for them, got information that they were residing in the city and arrested them on Tuesday. The city police are investigating if the men had sold any guns in the city.