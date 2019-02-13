 ‘Pets have made me more patient’

Shalini Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Up until last year, I had four dogs. Unfortunately, we lost two, and now we live with the other two brats. All of them are rescued and mixed breeds. Chinnu, who passed away last year at the age of nine, was my first ever baby. Before she came home, I was terrified of animals. I knew very little about them and in short, didn’t think much about them.

One night, about nine years ago, this scrawny little indie mutt walks inside the house as though she belonged there. Chinnu was very thin, looked about the age of six months (according to the vet later on) and had an infected ear. I still remember walking a bit towards her, sitting down on the floor and within a second, she was all over onto my lap, licking my face and wagging her tail away. It’s hard for me to explain why I sat down or how the years of fear vanished into thin air. That moment felt so right, even today, I can’t explain it.

Kalki had to be sent to another home and now she is happily three years old. The ones living with us are Mr Soda (he is eight years old and is a mix between a Pug and Spitz), and Lily, who is seven years old. I have had them since they were puppies.

Mr Soda is my white shadow and follows me everywhere. We are so close, we have our own language that nobody else can understand. Sometimes when I’m on the laptop late into the night, he stays right next to me as usual. If it gets too late, he starts talking (not barking or whining, mind you). His voice gets louder gradually with more intonation by the second. Finally, when he realises he can’t get me to turn in for the night, he huffs and puff, goes into my room, puts his head on my pillow (I kid you not) and passes out!

When you share your living space with pets, they tend to become a part of your home, your family, your emotional and physical process. Animals teach us that we aren’t the only species on this planet and that it is possible to communicate without words, to express without language.

Pets have made me more decent and patient. Sometimes, they remind me that our problems are not as big as we make them out to be. They taught me how to love, be more open to hurt, laugh more and live fuller. If I am alive today and loving my life, they play a huge part in it. I have never had dogs or cats while growing up, and never planned to have one in my adult life either. But some things are meant to happen, I guess.

Once, I had dinner sooner than usual and slept early, by 11 pm. I fell asleep, deep but uneasy as my leg muscles start twitching. A couple hours later, Chinnu starts whining and wakes me up. I thought she wanted to attend the call of nature outside, but it wasn’t so. She kept whining and pressed her body against my legs.

She starts licking my hand and I realised she might be hungry. I wonder why because she had eaten really well during the day. I give her biscuits. She takes a couple and then just continues to look. That’s when I realised how low my blood sugar was and that I was sweating profusely (preoccupied with her, I barely noticed until then). My head started spinning and I quickly ate, then realising the dinner I had might not have been enough, which also explained the twitches and the restless sleep. My sweet girl, who has never woken me up at night to be fed in all her years, did so now to remind me I was in trouble and had to eat.

The writer is a Bengaluru-based bassist/vocalist