Pondicherry college student caught with 1 kg ganja

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old college student was caught by the Chennai police for illegal possession of contraband on Wednesday morning. Police said they seized 1kg of ganja from N Najumon, of Ernakulam in Kerala, who is doing his second year of a BSc Cardiac Technician course at the private college in Puducherry.

“On Wednesday, at around 5.30am, patrol police at Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) found two men smoking in an autorickshaw near the exit of the bus terminus. After seeing the police constable, the men sped off. The police, from the smell, realised that they had been smoking weed. At around 6 am, the police noticed the man, who had been in the pillion seat of the autorickshaw, roaming around the terminus near the buses bound to Puducherry. After seeing the police he tried to slip away,” said a police officer.

Police said that, when questioned, Najumon said he had come to Chennai with his friends but they were not be seen.

“Since he smelled of ganja, we checked his bag and seized 1kg of ganja from him,” said the police officer.

Najumon was taken to the CMBT police station for further questioning. There, he reportedly confessed that he had come to Chennai to buy the contraband and to sell it to his friends at college.

“Najumon said that one Vicky would sell him the contraband. He reached Chennai at around 4 am on Wednesday and met Vicky at 5 am. In order to assess the quality of the ganja, he smoked a joint and sped off when he saw police,” said an investigating officer.

Najumon reportedly told police that Vicky got the ganja from Andhra Pradesh. He had purchased the contraband from Vicky three times before.

“They choose to exchange the package either at midnight or at early mornings to avoid getting caught by the police,” said the officer.

Najumon is a student of a college at Puducherry that is on the highway to Cuddalore. The stretch has three medical colleges and two engineering colleges. Police said Najumon purchased the contraband for Rs 14,000 and would sell the package for Rs 22,000.

The CMBT registered a case against him for possession of contraband for selling under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded him under judicial custody. Police are searching for Vicky. Meanwhile, Chennai City police commissioner A K Viswanathan rewarded Grade I Constable Manimaran of CMBT police station for nabbing Najumon.