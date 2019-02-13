Temple where Vali worshipped Siva

Chithra Madhavan By

Kattur, a small village near Minjur, has two ancient temples — one for Siva called the Valishwarar temple and another for Vishnu enshrined as Vaikunthavasa Perumal. Inscriptions found in the Siva temple reveal that the ancient names of Valishwarar were Thiruvalishwaram Udaiyar and Thiruvalishwaram Udaiya Mahadeva.

The Valishwarar temple has an east-facing five-storeyed modern gopuram at the entrance which leads to a large circumambulatory passage (prakaram) housing a large mandapam. Straight ahead on entering this mandapam are shrines for the processional deity (utsava-murti) of this temple and also Bala Murugan. To the right is the entrance leading to the central east-facing sanctum for Valishwarar in the form of a large Siva Linga. According to the traditional story (Sthala Puranam) connected with this temple, Vali worshipped Siva here and hence this name.

The sanctum of Valishwara is in the not often seen apsidal shape called gajaprishta in technical parlance. In Sanskrit gaja is elephant and prishta is rear and these types of structures are called gajaprishta as they have a rounded form at the rear. Close to the principal sanctum is the shrine for Goddess Parvati worshipped here as Thripurasundari Ambal, facing south. Stone images of the four great devotees of Siva-Appar, Thirugnanasambandar, Sundaramurti and Manikkavachakar, collectively called Nalvar are also in worship near the main sanctum.

Many inscriptions have been discovered in this temple. The earliest of these is dated 965 AD and belongs to the time of Parthivendra Varman (Parthivendratipati Varman), identified by many historians as Aditya Chola, the elder brother of Rajaraja Chola I. Two epigraphs belong to the reign of Rajaraja Chola I and are both dated 996 AD. They record gifts to the temple and also land transactions by the residents of Kattur. Inscriptions of later Chola kings like Kulottunga III dated 1198 AD and Rajaraja III dated 1230 AD are also found here.