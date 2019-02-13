Tussle between departments delays water, sewerage project in OMR

Madhumitha Viswanath By

CHENNAI: The pipes for water and sewerage projects along Sholinganallur-Karapakkam stretch was laid 15 months ago. But, the last leg of the project remains dormant due to prolonged tussle between government departments. Due to this, commissioning of the Rs 110-crore project has been indefinite and further pushed to October 2019 or early 2020.

Residents, who are caught in between Metro Water and Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC), are frustrated because of the lack of amenities for close to a decade now. Recently, around 1,500 residents through their apartment associations submitted a petition to J Jayavardhan, Lok Sabha member from South Chennai constituency, highlighting the prolonged delay in the commissioning of water and sewerage projects.

Metro Water officials said that pipe laying work is pending for around three kilometres for water connection and 1.2 kilometres for sewerage connection along OMR, ECR and KK Salai.

The project commenced in 2013 and funds were paid to the contractor by 2014. Since then, connection to individual houses couldn’t be completed as TNRDC has refused to give permission to dig up roads to lay the pipe said Metro Water officials.

“Only if we complete this final stretch, which is known as the collection point, can we connect the whole system to provide water or sewerage facilities. Even if TNRDC gives us permission, they allow us to work only on small stretches. Now they have asked us to start laying the pipes along 280 metres on OMR,” said an official.

At this pace, officials said that water connections will be given only by July 2019 and sewerage connections by November 2019. “Contractors informed us that they have been sitting on the project for close to five years now as TNRDC isn’t cooperating. We understand that traffic will be disrupted for a while, but without water for how much longer can we sustain? Officials have to come to a consensus soon,” said Ramaswamy R, a resident of Kumaraswamy Nagar in Sholinganallur.

When Express contacted officials from TNRDC, they denied all claims made by Metro Water and said all required permissions have been given to them to carry out work.

“There is ample space to work along the service lane in Akkarai and Sholinganallur. For Metro Water’s convenience, we cannot let the main toll gate road to be dug up. We cannot risk any leaks on this stretch. From our end, we have given permission to finish the project,” said a senior official.