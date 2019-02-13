Home Cities Chennai

Will consider allegations against Billroth hospital: CMDA

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will consider a representation against the construction of a hospital in Shenoy Nagar.

Published: 13th February 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will consider a representation against the construction of a hospital in Shenoy Nagar. A submission to this effect was made by the counsel for the CMDA when a PIL petition from P Krishnan of Janakiraman Colony Extension came up before the first bench of the Madras High Court, on February 2.

“In view of the statement made by the counsel for the CMDA, no further orders are necessary. Hence, the petition is disposed of,” the bench comprising Chief Justice V K Tahilramani and Justice M Duraiswamy said.

According to the petitioner, the CMDA had granted approval to the management of Billroth Hospital for construction of basement plus three floors on a total area spread over 2,902 sq.ft. on Lakshmi Talkies Road in Shenoy Nagar on October 14, 2004. However, the hospital had constructed basement plus eight floors in total violation of the sanctioned plan. There was no ramp facility.  

The Inspector of Lifts in Guindy had granted license to erect the lift on various conditions for only a year from April 16, 2012, that too up to the third floor. But the hospital used it up to the 8th floor and the Lift Inspector was renewing the license for reasons known only to him, the petitioner alleged. He had lodged a complaint on October 9, 2018, with the CMDA and the Chennai Corporation. But, there was no action. Hence, the present petition for a direction to the duo to consider the representation, he added.

