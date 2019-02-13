Home Cities Chennai

Your Dog’s Preference can be more than what you perceive

Published: 13th February 2019

By Shrividhya S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I heard dogs are colour blind. But my three-year-old Labrador only socialises with black dogs. Why is that so? 
— Pooja Chopra

Hi Pooja,

Just as it is with humans, dogs also have preferences on the personality and traits that they would like in their friends. Their conclusions based on the smell and the body signals from the other dog determines whether he or she will be a friend for your dog. The temperament of your dog and the other dog also play a significant role.

The more playful ones prefer energetic ones for companionship. Some prefer the more docile ones that don’t challenge his authority. Older dogs prefer calm companions owing to their physical states. In addition, past experiences also contribute to this decision. For example, if he has ever been attacked by a specific type of dog, say a big dog, he may conclude that all big dogs are to be avoided. He will in turn display this prejudice in his body language thereby turning off an otherwise friendly dog.  Thus, the reason for your dog’s preference for specific dogs could be more than what you perceive. You will have to watch his body language closely to understand his preference.

There could be a common personality trait in all these dogs that your dog seems to really appreciate, something that you may not have observed. That they are all black dogs could be a mere coincidence. Try to understand this and then you will be able to identify the kind of friends your dog would like to have and thus help him socialise better. 

If you do want him to socialise with more dogs, then it is always possible with the help of some encouragement and positive reinforcement training. Plan casual play sessions in small groups particularly with dogs that match his temperament. If he is wary of something, especially if it is uncalled for, then ease him into the situation. The most important thing to remember is, just as how you are free to make your friends, he is free to do so. Do not force him to socialise with dogs that he doesn’t want to. If he simply likes black dogs, let him be.

