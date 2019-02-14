A celebration of love through melodious music at Chennai mall

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forget flowers and chocolates, and get musical this Valentine’s Day. Spend this day of love with your loved ones, grooving to some peppy and romantic melodies. National and Filmfare awards-winning singer Naresh Iyer, along with singer Aalaap Raju and his band, will perform a special concert today. He will be accompanied on vocals by the young and talented Neha Venugopal.

“This is the first time I will be performing on Valentine’s Day. I’m sure it’s going to be special with the city crowd. We will perform both melodies and fast numbers in multiple languages. Performing in an open arena is thrilling. There’s going to be a surprise element,” says the singer who performed at a concert in Dubai three days back. The Mumbai-based singer made his debut in 2006 with Mayil irage for the Tamil film Anbe Aruyire, and it was composed by music legend AR Rahman. Within a short span of time, Naresh has sang around 50 songs and given several hits in different languages.

Naresh has sung the track Dai Machan Dev for the film Dev that’s releasing today. The singer is known for his romantic melodies. Talking about his choice of songs, he says, “My songs are a mixed bag — there are folk, semi-melodies, and romantic ones. My directors have never typecast me into a particular genre and I’m thankful for that. Songs that I have sung during my initial days like Mayil irage, Munbe va, Roobaroo, and Mundhinam parthane will always be close to my heart,” he said.

Music, he believes, is the greatest way to unite people. “I’m glad that my songs can convey powerful emotions and lasting feelings. The beautifully written words paired up with mellifluous music gets transformed into an instant and memorable experience. I don’t go prepared into a studio. It happens magically,” says Naresh, adding that Kanne Kalaimane is a constant in his playlist.

Naresh has a busy year ahead. Some of his film songs are yet to be released. He’s busy with other language projects. He has also been performing in many colleges and with bands. Naresh Iyer will perform along with Aalaap Raju and Neha Venugopal at Phoenix MarketCity today at 6.30 pm.

Future projects

Naresh has a busy year ahead. Some of his film songs are yet to be released. He’s busy with other language projects. He has also been performing in many colleges and with bands.