AIADMK ready to face any election: CM Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Assembly on Wednesday that AIADMK is ready to face any election, including the one to the local bodies.

Published: 14th February 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Assembly on Wednesday that AIADMK is ready to face any election, including the one to the local bodies. KR Ramasamy (Congress) said the State government should clarify when the local body elections will be held and the reason for postponing Thiruvarur bye-poll. 

Responding, Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani said the delay in conducting local body elections was due to delimitation of wards and a case relating to elections pending before court. Delimitation work has been done in 1,19,270 wards in urban areas. 

Besides, the wards have been classified under various categories such as SC, ST and women. Hence, the elections are delayed. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said, “Thiruvarur by-election was postponed following a request by all parties due to Cyclone Gaja relief works. As far as AIADMK is concerned, we are ready to face any election and we will surely win,” he said.

