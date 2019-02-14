Business is not just about profit: MR Chendilnathan

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To become an entrepreneur, and create a mark in the field has always been my ambition. Having a concrete aspiration made it easy for me to work towards it,” shares MR Chendilnathan, managing director of Vijaya Raja Homes.

He stays rooted to his virtues, and says, “My success in the field of property development has made me take on bigger challenges. I believe whatever I am doing is not for the money, but, it’s to provide job opportunities for thousands of workers and also to provide quality living to people. The satisfaction it gives is indescribable,” he tells us. In a tete-a-tete, Chendilnathan tells us about his interests, work-life balance, finding tranquillity amid the chaos and more. Excerpts follow...

You took over the empire built by your father, at the age of 18, and have taken it to the next level. How has entering the industry at a young age helped?

My father founded the Vijay Raja group of companies in 1949. We started off with construction for corporate companies and then stepped into promoting lands. My father is well known for constructing the Sri Raja Kalyana Mandapam at Mylapore — it still stands in the neighbourhood as a symbol to our success. When I took over the company in 1983, I was young, but was aware of company management and so on. I was exposed to the nuances of real estate business and my vision was to make it large scale. My formative years and the subsequent 30-odd years of experience helped me in making the company one of the leading real estate and property developers.

The real estate sector has seen a substantial boom in recent times. But, there was a time when it was sluggish. How did you navigate through it?

Yes, the scenario changes from time to time. Until 2008, there was a real estate boom. But when it dipped, we still managed to do business. We didn’t give up. That’s the reason we are experts in the field now.

How would you describe your work-life balance?

Since my work hours are long, the time I spend with my family is less. Sundays are for my family and I spend quality time with them. We take at least three vacations a year, so that’s a very enjoyable period. But, I also don’t see my work or business as something that causes stress. If you do, then it becomes stressful! What you think manifests.

What is your typical Sunday like?

There is no fixed schedule. As a family, we spend time together. We mostly like to dine in a restaurant with a good ambience. I enjoy the quiet, especially when I want to unwind — so, we go to a restaurant where our privacy is given importance. Amid the chaos, I find peace in such moments. I am not a ‘theatre movie watcher’. It has been over four years since I visited a theatre. But, after a lot of people persuaded, I watched Robot 2.0 in theatre. I am not a big fan of crowded spaces, and noise. I have taken to catching up on movies in streaming services.

What’s your idea of an ideal vacation?

I am not an adventurous traveller…my vacations are mostly leisure-focussed. Our last vacation was to Pattaya, Thailand and Andaman. Both were extremely beautiful places. Niagara Falls is on my bucket list and I will definitely visit it soon!

Do you have a fitness regime?

I have a gym set up at home. So, thrice a week, I ensure I work out. I enjoy living a healthy life, without being powered by medicines and tablets.

Is there a secret mantra to your success?

I see every project as a dream project. We have incorporated several changes, and added state of the art technology in our projects. We work as a team, come up with new ideas, and we grow as a company. In case we make mistakes, we immediately address it, and learn from it. That’s how you develop.

Advise for budding real estate entrepreneurs?

The construction and property is line is excellent and anyone can enter it. But, the motive should not just be the money or profit. Providing the best quality dwellings for people should be the goal.Profit will successively follow. The world has become an open book for budding entrepreneurs. Development in technology has helped in developing a multitude of designs. Let your creativity flow, and refine your skills. You will definitely grow in the field.