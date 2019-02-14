Character building key to weed out corruption: Banwarilal Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “To build a corruption-free society and make education system more worthy, we need to focus more on character-building of our students,” said Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the inauguration of The New Indian Express ThinkEdu Conclave on Wednesday.

Purohit stressed that the education system should focus on character building as it will help in eradicating corruption. “By inculcating right moral values and by nurturing right character, we will help the youth become good human beings. We have to inculcate the ideology of simple living and high thinking,” he sid. The Governor highlighted the need to make education system progressive so that it can meet the needs of industry. The education system should also prepare the younger generation to face the cutting edge competition in the age of globalisation.

“Education is considered to be an instrument for societal change and it should focus on helping in developing capabilities to understand diversity” Purohit said.

He also advised teachers to act as a friend, philosopher and guide to students. He said that by integrating social values into their students, teachers will contribute to developing a harmonious society. Purohit also praised the initiative of The New Indian Express to organise an education conclave bringing some of the finest minds and changemakers on one platform to discuss about education in the country. This is the seventh edition of The New Indian Express’ ThinkEdu Conclave.