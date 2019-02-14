Chennai: Four days after school girl's skeletons found in sugarcane field, police arrest her uncle 

Jayanthi Pawar By

CHENNAI: Four days after the police found skeletons of a 15-year-old girl at a sugarcane field near Tirutani, about 100 kms from Chennai, police arrested her uncle and have launched a hunt for four of his friends. Police suspect them to have sexually assaulted the girl which led to her death.

A senior police officer said, the victim's uncle also hailed from the same village Pudhuvenkatapuram village near Podaturpettai in Pallipattu near Tirutani. On September 7, she had left for school, but she did not return home. Her parents searched for her and later learnt that she did not attend classes.

Police said they found in their investigations that had taken the girl, who was headed to school, to a pump room in the sugarcane field where he sexually assaulted her. Later he called four of his friend from the same village who too are believed to have raped the girl which led to her death.

"Learning that the girl had died, the men buried her body very close to a stream in the sugarcane fields and escaped," said the police officer.

Unaware of this, the girl's father had filed a missing complaint with the police and the family was looking out for her since then. Only on February 10, a few labourers from Cuddalore were working in a sugarcane field situated about one and a half kilometre away from the girl's school found skeletons near a pond which was half buried in the mud.

The police were alerted and they found a pair of anklets, earring studs and the ring along with the school uniform which happened to be from the same school the victim studied. And the parents of the victim confirmed that the ornaments belonged to the girl the police formed a special team to investigate the team.

Police found the bones that were recovered to be the girl's, 15 who went missing on September 7, 2018.

On Thursday, Pothatturpet police said they have found that it was and his four friends who had killed the girl after raping her. Police have now launched a hunt for the four other suspects.

The victim's family are into farming and she was studying in tenth standard in a government school in the same locality.