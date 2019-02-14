Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Four days after school girl's skeletons found in sugarcane field, police arrest her uncle 

Police found the bones that were recovered to be Saritha's, 15 who went missing on September 7, 2018.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four days after the police found skeletons of a 15-year-old girl at a sugarcane field near Tirutani, about 100 kms from Chennai, police arrested her uncle and have launched a hunt for four of his friends. Police suspect them to have sexually assaulted the girl which led to her death.

A senior police officer said, the victim's uncle also hailed from the same village Pudhuvenkatapuram village near Podaturpettai in Pallipattu near Tirutani. On September 7, she had left for school, but she did not return home. Her parents searched for her and later learnt that she did not attend classes.

Police said they found in their investigations that had taken the girl, who was headed to school, to a pump room in the sugarcane field where he sexually assaulted her. Later he called four of his friend from the same village who too are believed to have raped the girl which led to her death.

"Learning that the girl had died, the men buried her body very close to a stream in the sugarcane fields and escaped," said the police officer.

Unaware of this, the girl's father had filed a missing complaint with the police and the family was looking out for her since then. Only on February 10, a few labourers from Cuddalore were working in a sugarcane field situated about one and a half kilometre away from the girl's school found skeletons near a pond which was half buried in the mud.

The police were alerted and they found a pair of anklets, earring studs and the ring along with the school uniform which happened to be from the same school the victim studied. And the parents of the victim confirmed that the ornaments belonged to the girl the police formed a special team to investigate the team.

Police found the bones that were recovered to be the girl's, 15 who went missing on September 7, 2018.

On Thursday, Pothatturpet police said they have found that it was and his four friends who had killed the girl after raping her. Police have now launched a hunt for the four other suspects.

The victim's family are into farming and she was studying in tenth standard in a government school in the same locality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
skeletons school girl chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp