Colours of memories from childhood

Roshne Balasubramanian

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soft blues, hot oranges, canary yellows, pickle and seaweed greens and tinges of mauve — all seamlessly smeared within symmetric lines on canvases, recreate artist N Kirubanandham’s childhood memories — small yet pleasant villages, colourful roosters, bulls in lush green fields, majestic temple chariots, and quaint ‘muttam’ houses. “I was born in Mayiladuthurai, a small town surrounded by many beautiful villages. The subjects of my paintings are a reflection of my childhood. It’s been 20 years since I moved to Chennai, but the image of my town and the surrounding villages are still fresh,” says the artist who has exhibited his artworks at Soul Spice Art Gallery, Mylapore. The solo art exhibition is sponsored by the Ministry of Art and Culture and Nunkalai Kuzhu, Government of India.

Kirubanandham was 12-years-old when he discovered his love for art. “No one from my family was into fine arts but, my Appa was a storyteller and my brother had a streak for poetry. So, when I started discovering my artistic ability, I was encouraged to pursue it. I remember this — I was in class 7. Sitting in history class, I was sketching the portraits of leaders by just looking at their images in the textbook. That’s how the journey started,” he says.

After he moved to the city, the memories of his childhood became a recurring theme in his artworks. “I went through my sketchbook and the kolam, kovil (temple), muttam veedu, rooster, co shed, and bulls were all constant. Back in the town and villages, the roosters used to be part of the family, even if the villagers lived in a thatched roof house, the cows were sheltered in a shed made out of concrete,” he recalls.

Apart from the village theme, his take on colours, objects, his play with light, and the source, all layered in a semi-abstract form, are truly refreshing. “I use knives to create my paintings. Colours, according to me, have an impact on the human mind — it brings happiness. So, my artworks have vibrant colours…I don’t make them too dull. I also try to maintain a balance between abstract and realism,” he says.

Kirubanandham along with his friends will be also be starting, ‘Aram’, a foundation that aims to spread humanity through art. “This has been a long time goal and we are working towards it. We will be taking art to schools in villages, and children who don’t have the means. The main aim is to ensure that children understand the meaning and importance of life. We want to introduce art as a medium and as a therapy,” he says.

(The exhibition will be on view till February 15 at Soul Spice Art Gallery, Mylapore. For details, call: 9840478886, 9884989555)