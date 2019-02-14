Desi delights in Chennai

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: As you drive down the first street of Kasturi Rangan Estate Road, a brightly coloured board reading ‘Welcum Turist We Spik Inglish’ is hard to miss. With the front portion of a jeep parked on the left side and a pushcart parked on the right, the entrance to the newly launched Desi Di restaurant is warm, visually appealing and welcoming.

“We’ve planned for a chaat corner outside with a dhaba-like set-up. Considering there are several colleges in the ambit, we’ve kept the pricing affordable. It’s been two days and we’ve got walk-ins in the evening. This is an ideal place for families to catch up, have authentic food and we’re trying to keep the items as simple as possible,” says Elang Kumaran, the operating partner who manages the place along with Partha Sarathi Roy, consultant. The property is managed by JSP investment.

All things nostalgic

If you have an eye for detail then there are numerous elements in the interior decor of the space that evokes nostalgia. The walls are painted with pop-art graffiti, the shelves are stacked with dabbas of all sizes, and the ambiance is brightly lit with tungsten filaments lamps and fancy bulbs. Peppy Bollywood numbers in the backdrop add to the mood. The 60-seater compact space boasts quirky furniture. There are a few cabanas under which you can dine in, family seaters, and regular four-seater tables with floral cushions. A community space for kitty parties, which can accommodate 20-25 people, is expected to open in a week.

Plateful of flavours

For starters, we’re served murgh tikka and malai paneer. The chicken is well-marinated, succulent with medium spices and has a smoky effect. As for the paneer, the cubes are mildly sweet and melt in your mouth. We move to the main course. Stuffed kulcha and naan are served with sumptuous portions of dal makhni, paneer kurchan, and mutton rogan josh. Our pick is definitely the dal makhani which is mashed to perfection, creamy and rich in taste. To retain the originality, the delicacies are served piping-hot in pressure cookers. We wrap up with fusion desserts — gajar ka halwa samosa with rabdi and cheesecake gulab jamun. The samosa is crispy on the outside with a balanced filling of carrot inside. Do not miss out on the cheesecake. It is smooth, divine and a perfect way to end your meal. Wait for the surprise — the bill comes in a cassette box.

Blast from the past

There is a vintage gramophone, a yellow corded telephone, jars filled with candies, and coasters that take the shape of a floppy disc.