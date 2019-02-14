Home Cities Chennai

Desi delights in Chennai

As you drive down the first street of Kasturi Rangan Estate Road, a brightly coloured board reading ‘Welcum Turist We Spik Inglish’ is hard to miss.

Published: 14th February 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

The 60-seater compact space boasts quirky furniture  Debadatta Mallick

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As you drive down the first street of Kasturi Rangan Estate Road, a brightly coloured board reading ‘Welcum Turist We Spik Inglish’ is hard to miss. With the front portion of a jeep parked on the left side and a pushcart parked on the right, the entrance to the newly launched Desi Di restaurant is warm, visually appealing and welcoming. 

“We’ve planned for a chaat corner outside with a dhaba-like set-up. Considering there are several colleges in the ambit, we’ve kept the pricing affordable. It’s been two days and we’ve got walk-ins in the evening. This is an ideal place for families to catch up, have authentic food and we’re trying to keep the items as simple as possible,” says Elang Kumaran, the operating partner who manages the place along with Partha Sarathi Roy, consultant. The property is managed by JSP investment.

All things nostalgic

If you have an eye for detail then there are numerous elements in the interior decor of the space that evokes nostalgia. The walls are painted with pop-art graffiti, the shelves are stacked with dabbas of all sizes, and the ambiance is brightly lit with tungsten filaments lamps and fancy bulbs. Peppy Bollywood numbers in the backdrop add to the mood. The 60-seater compact space boasts quirky furniture. There are a few cabanas under which you can dine in, family seaters, and regular four-seater tables with floral cushions. A community space for kitty parties, which can accommodate 20-25 people, is expected to open in a week. 

Plateful of flavours

For starters, we’re served murgh tikka and malai paneer. The chicken is well-marinated, succulent with medium spices and has a smoky effect. As for the paneer, the cubes are mildly sweet and melt in your mouth. We move to the main course. Stuffed kulcha and naan are served with sumptuous portions of dal makhni, paneer kurchan, and mutton rogan josh. Our pick is definitely the dal makhani which is mashed to perfection, creamy and rich in taste. To retain the originality, the delicacies are served piping-hot in pressure cookers. We wrap up with fusion desserts — gajar ka halwa samosa with rabdi and cheesecake gulab jamun. The samosa is crispy on the outside with a balanced filling of carrot inside. Do not miss out on the cheesecake. It is smooth, divine and a perfect way to end your meal. Wait for the surprise — the bill comes in a cassette box.

Blast from the past

There is a vintage gramophone, a yellow corded telephone, jars filled with candies, and coasters that take the shape of a floppy disc. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasturi Rangan Estate Road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp