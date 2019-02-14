Home Cities Chennai

Light up your home with colours and patterns

Handmade upcycled bottle lights, lantern art, and flowerpot cracker luminaries are the latest buzzwords in the lights and lampshade industry.

Published: 14th February 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Handmade upcycled bottle lights, lantern art, and flowerpot cracker luminaries are the latest buzzwords in the lights and lampshade industry. Wine bottle cork lights adorned with copper strings of LED lights has been a trend for the past two years. All you need is an object of glass, whether a jar or a bottle, paints and a tungsten bulb to turn it into a decor element. Going a step further, we take a look at three Instagrammers who paint a different look to lights by bringing a personal touch through art and illustrations.

Lanterns of inspiration
Little did Vidya Bhat know that her hunt for personalised lamps within a budget would end up in her pursuing it as a profession. Almost a year ago, she started doing artwork for her night lamps at home. “I started with glass painting on tiny Amul bottles, then on liquor bottles. The designs are bright, desi and take inspiration from our travel journeys,” said Vidya, who worked as an engineer before taking this up. Her painted vintage lanterns, and a double-side bride and groom light is a hot-seller. “Each piece takes a day or two. The final products are packed in foam and delivered,” she said. 

Details: chittaara.artatheart (Instagram)

Lamps of all shades
An off-white or cream coloured lampshade might be a common sight at many households. We’ve often been used to restricting ourselves to minimalistic designs. But, the founder of Woodooz Home Decor, Somasundaram Ranganathan tells us how trends and requirements vary based on the customers. Personalised lampshades featuring photos are their specialty. It is one of the sought-after gift options. Woodooz has floor and table lamps in cylindrical and conical shapes with several patterns. They retail out of a 100 sq ft studio in Thoraipakkam. 

Details: Woodooz Home Décor (Instagram) or call: 9884070470

Creative cracker luminaries 
The concept of DIY (do it yourself) decor is not new. With golu dolls as inspiration and illustrations as passion, Riddhi Rohit, a fashion designing student, created a few designs as part of her final year project last year. Designs inspired by Tanjore dolls, goddesses and nature are her popular works. “My illustrations are made available on Etsy digital downloads. People can take a print, follow the simple instructions and make their own decorations. Just pop at LED candle and it turns into a luminary. I can customise if specific designs are required too,” she said. 

Details: The Odd Trunk (Instagram)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp