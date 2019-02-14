Light up your home with colours and patterns

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Handmade upcycled bottle lights, lantern art, and flowerpot cracker luminaries are the latest buzzwords in the lights and lampshade industry. Wine bottle cork lights adorned with copper strings of LED lights has been a trend for the past two years. All you need is an object of glass, whether a jar or a bottle, paints and a tungsten bulb to turn it into a decor element. Going a step further, we take a look at three Instagrammers who paint a different look to lights by bringing a personal touch through art and illustrations.

Lanterns of inspiration

Little did Vidya Bhat know that her hunt for personalised lamps within a budget would end up in her pursuing it as a profession. Almost a year ago, she started doing artwork for her night lamps at home. “I started with glass painting on tiny Amul bottles, then on liquor bottles. The designs are bright, desi and take inspiration from our travel journeys,” said Vidya, who worked as an engineer before taking this up. Her painted vintage lanterns, and a double-side bride and groom light is a hot-seller. “Each piece takes a day or two. The final products are packed in foam and delivered,” she said.

Details: chittaara.artatheart (Instagram)

Lamps of all shades

An off-white or cream coloured lampshade might be a common sight at many households. We’ve often been used to restricting ourselves to minimalistic designs. But, the founder of Woodooz Home Decor, Somasundaram Ranganathan tells us how trends and requirements vary based on the customers. Personalised lampshades featuring photos are their specialty. It is one of the sought-after gift options. Woodooz has floor and table lamps in cylindrical and conical shapes with several patterns. They retail out of a 100 sq ft studio in Thoraipakkam.

Details: Woodooz Home Décor (Instagram) or call: 9884070470

Creative cracker luminaries

The concept of DIY (do it yourself) decor is not new. With golu dolls as inspiration and illustrations as passion, Riddhi Rohit, a fashion designing student, created a few designs as part of her final year project last year. Designs inspired by Tanjore dolls, goddesses and nature are her popular works. “My illustrations are made available on Etsy digital downloads. People can take a print, follow the simple instructions and make their own decorations. Just pop at LED candle and it turns into a luminary. I can customise if specific designs are required too,” she said.

Details: The Odd Trunk (Instagram)