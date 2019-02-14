In Chennai, it's manholes versus motorists

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lack of milling across a majority of roads in the city has turned manholes into potholes because of which driving has become an obstacle race for motorists. Adding to the menace of existing bumps, the manhole-turned-pothole makes one’s journey an even more cumbersome one.

Shoddy job

Martin Louis

the ground as a new layer of

tar is added without removing

the old layer | Martin Louis

Most manholes have sunk deeper into the ground as a new layer of tar is added onto the road without removing the old layer. Either contractors deputed by the Greater Chennai Corporation cover the manhole with tar completely or leave it as it is, resulting sometimes in half-foot-deep potholes.

“Firstly, incorrect technical specifications are given to contractors. Because of this, road height increases to 90 mm. Secondly, the process of milling is never done. Around 40 mm of the old road must be removed before relaying it, but this never happens. Once in 2015, a tender said that a road was increased to almost 190 mm,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of civic action group Arappor Iyakkam, which exposed corruption and irregularities in road tenders.

Also, the lack of coordination between civic bodies including Metro Water and Chennai Corporation while relaying roads happens to a major reason behind this issue said residents. “Roads are relaid at midnight and workers who relay them are often not supervised. In most cases they pour tar over the manhole and close it. Later when it needs to be opened, they break it using a crowbar and fill the manhole with that debris,” said Dilip Srinivasan, a resident of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Perambur.

The dangers

Women with children riding the scooter fall prey to these manholes, as their two-wheelers are fitted with tyres with a smaller circumference. “It’s become a common sight to see mothers, who pick up their children from school, falling down because of these manholes. Most are caught unaware as there are no markings around manholes to warn a motorist,” said David Manohar, a resident of Pallavaram and a local activist.

Action by authorities

Chennai Metro Water has found close to 5,000 such manholes across 15 zones in the city which needs to be either raised up or flattened according to the road height. “In zones 7, 8 and 9 alone we have repaired around 300 manholes. And work is on at other spots. We are planning to mark the manholes by painting in yellow around the rim. We have received many complaints from residents of Valarsaravakkam, Chetpet, Vadapalani and Ashok Nagar. We are working on them in phases,” said a Metro Water official.

Affected areas

Manholes are found in abundance at Perambur, Kilpauk, Mylapore, Ambattur and Pallavaram. Kundrathur-Mangadu four-road junction, near Narayana School at Gerugambakkam, Nehru and Radha Nagar at Pallavaram, SRP Kovil Street at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, 70ft Road at Periyar Nagar, and all four Mada Streets at Mylapore are some of them. Express found six uneven manholes along Rukmani Lakshmipathy Road, EVK Sampath Salai, and Royapettah High Road near Express Avenue.

