Power supply to be cut in Chennai on Thursday

For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm in these following areas.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed.

GANDHI NAGAR: 3rd and 4th Main Road, 1 st, 2nd, 3rd Crescent park Road, 2nd cross Road, Crescent Avenue Road.

KOTTIVAKKAM: 1st to 4th, 6th, 9th Main Road, M-1 to M-26 street, H-9 to H-40 street, 15th street to 33rd street, 2, 3, 4th Sea Ward Road, Balakrishnan Road, KK Road, Raja Rangasamy Avenue.

PALAVAKKAM: ECR Main Road, School Street 1st and 2nd, Kamaraj Salai Main Road, Sangam Colony, Kandasamy Nagar 1st to 7th st, Mahatma Gandhi Street, Karim Nagar, Periyar Salai (part), Anbalagan 1st to 3rd Street.

NEELANKARAI: Pandian Salai, Surya Garden, Kabaleswarar Nagar Main Road, North and South Area, Gandhi Kamaraj Salai and Senganiamman Koil St, Saraswathi Nagar South and North, Ellaiamman Koil St and Sivan Koil St, ECR Main Road and Kumaraguru Avenue, Sunrise Avenue, Kabaleswarar Nagar 4th Main Road, KK Salai Neelankarai. 

