‘PPP is skilling India, not killing education’

Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI, said that the private sector has a huge role to play in the education sector.  

Published: 14th February 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

(From Left) Dilip Chenoy, General Secretary, FICCI; Ashok Kamath, Chairman, Akshara Foundation; Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Foundation; Prabhu Chawla, TNIE Editorial Director; Parth Shah, Centre for Civil Society Foundation; Bhaskar Ramamurthy, Director, IIT-M and Sam Paul, Educationist at the Edu Conclave | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public-private partnership (PPP) in the education sector is the need of the hour in India, opined experts from across the education sector during the Think Edu7, in a discussion that was titled ‘Is the public-private relationship actually skilling India or killing education?’ The speakers strongly advocated that the advent of public-private partnership in the education system held the key to development in a country like India. There was also unanimous consensus among the speakers that skilling isn’t killing education in the country.

One of the speakers, T V Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global, said there is a need to improve quality of education, promote research programmes and enforce quality standards in higher education. “We need more freedom in universities and have to make sure that people get equal opportunity,” he said. He also stressed on the need to stop controlling education.

Another panellist, Dr Sam Paul, educationist and entrepreneur, said that it is impossible to educate people in India without the involvement of private sector partnership. He said that Government institutes like IIT Madras which receive better funding, can ensure quality to students but the same is not possible with other government institutes. So the contribution of private-public partnership cannot be ignored.  

Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI, said that the private sector has a huge role to play in the education sector.  

