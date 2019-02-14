Reel romance, real problems

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tis the season to be... nauseous. It is that time of the year again, when everything is heart-shaped — from cushions to balloons to chocolates. Love is in the air, but only for a select few — for those who have managed to find love in a hopeless place, as Rihanna would say.

What about the rest of us? The broken-hearted, single souls, who walk about the streets aimlessly, hoping to change the ‘L’ in our lives from ‘Laundry’ to ‘Love’?

I dread Valentine’s Day because it is a day designed to amplify the sorrows of singledom. I took it upon myself this year, however, to ensure that my relationship status changes from ‘Single’ to ‘It’s complicated’, if not ‘In a relationship.’

Friends have advised me to put myself ‘Out There.’ But I often wondered where exactly ‘Out There’ is. Is it on the other side of Platform Nine-and-three-quarters? Every time I hear about this mystical place, I imagine it to be one where there are unicorns in the sky, rainbows everywhere, and single men and women walking about in robes with wreaths around their head. Apparently, ‘Out There’ has ‘nice, smart guys.’ But here’s the thing... Last I heard, dinosaurs were extinct!

Despite several dating app disasters, my resolve only got stronger. Two days ago, I thought I had found the greatest opportunity, right out of the movies, when I was waiting for my baggage to arrive (pun not intended) at the airport. This guy came up to buy a doughnut. He was struggling to communicate with the lady at the counter to know if it was a milk chocolate doughnut. At this point, I knew it was my time to shine, so I spoke to the lady in Tamil and found out that it was milk chocolate. He smiled and thanked me, and we spoke about how language can be such a barrier. We exchanged numbers and I headed to the baggage belt while he waited for me... …is what should have happened.

What really happened was an anti-climax. Not only did he not say ‘thank you’, he didn’t even smile at me, so I awkwardly walked to the other end while he sat shamelessly eating the doughnut I ensured he got. What happened next, you ask? He pushed off, while I lugged my suitcase out. I saw him outside again, except this time he was cruising by in a BMW. He should have stopped and asked if I needed a lift and we would have driven off to ‘Far, Far Away’ so we could live happily ever after. That is the problem with romance in real life — it’s nothing like the movies!

While the world looks forward to painting the town red, quite literally, I hope to manage painting the town a dull beige at least. I’m gearing up to watch ‘27 Dresses’, hoping Kevin Doyle will jump out of the screen and be my Valentine. Talk about unrealistic expectations, eh?