Home Cities Chennai

Reel romance, real problems

Tis the season to be... nauseous. It is that time of the year again, when everything is heart-shaped — from cushions to balloons to chocolates.

Published: 14th February 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tis the season to be... nauseous. It is that time of the year again, when everything is heart-shaped — from cushions to balloons to chocolates. Love is in the air, but only for a select few — for those who have managed to find love in a hopeless place, as Rihanna would say.
What about the rest of us? The broken-hearted, single souls, who walk about the streets aimlessly, hoping to change the ‘L’ in our lives from ‘Laundry’ to ‘Love’?

I dread Valentine’s Day because it is a day designed to amplify the sorrows of singledom. I took it upon myself this year, however, to ensure that my relationship status changes from ‘Single’ to ‘It’s complicated’, if not ‘In a relationship.’ 

Friends have advised me to put myself ‘Out There.’ But I often wondered where exactly ‘Out There’ is. Is it on the other side of Platform Nine-and-three-quarters? Every time I hear about this mystical place, I imagine it to be one where there are unicorns in the sky, rainbows everywhere, and single men and women walking about in robes with wreaths around their head. Apparently, ‘Out There’ has ‘nice, smart guys.’ But here’s the thing... Last I heard, dinosaurs were extinct!

Despite several dating app disasters, my resolve only got stronger. Two days ago, I thought I had found the greatest opportunity, right out of the movies, when I was waiting for my baggage to arrive (pun not intended) at the airport. This guy came up to buy a doughnut. He was struggling to communicate with the lady at the counter to know if it was a milk chocolate doughnut. At this point, I knew it was my time to shine, so I spoke to the lady in Tamil and found out that it was milk chocolate. He smiled and thanked me, and we spoke about how language can be such a barrier. We exchanged numbers and I headed to the baggage belt while he waited for me... …is what should have happened.

What really happened was an anti-climax. Not only did he not say ‘thank you’, he didn’t even smile at me, so I awkwardly walked to the other end while he sat shamelessly eating the doughnut I ensured he got. What happened next, you ask? He pushed off, while I lugged my suitcase out. I saw him outside again, except this time he was cruising by in a BMW. He should have stopped and asked if I needed a lift and we would have driven off to ‘Far, Far Away’ so we could live happily ever after. That is the problem with romance in real life — it’s nothing like the movies!

While the world looks forward to painting the town red, quite literally, I hope to manage painting the town a dull beige at least. I’m gearing up to watch ‘27 Dresses’, hoping Kevin Doyle will jump out of the screen and be my Valentine. Talk about unrealistic expectations, eh?

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp