Home Cities Chennai

Saravana Stores squashes fruits stalls’ sales on Ranganathan Street

Uma claimed that employees of Saravana Stores used chain and locks to tie the barricades so that they can’t be moved.

Published: 14th February 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Shops of about 25 vendors were evicted on Monday  P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Street vendors, who sell fruits and vegetables on Railway Border Road near Mambalam Railway station are irked after the police and Greater Chennai Corporation evicted about 25 vendors on Monday. Saravana Stores, a retail chain, is currently selling fruits in the space the vendors were evicted from.

The vendors accused local police of favouring big retail chains in the shopping hub and claimed that they want to systemically evict the small vendors from the place where they have been doing business for generations. The officials seized their goods and makeshift shops, causing them a severe loss.
Selling perishables here is the only job they know, and they are not skilled in other professions, said the vendors. “Our parents used to sell vegetables here, and now we do. Suddenly in the last few years, the police has been forcing us to leave,” said K Uma, the leader of a local street vendor association.

She said that it was disheartening to see a large shop take over the space they were just evicted from. “Will customers who come to Saravana (Stores) not cause the same congestion? How are we encroachers and they not?” she asked. The fruit shop set up by Saravana Stores is an extension of the shop’s complex on Ranganathan Street. On Tuesday, a sugarcane juice vendor had also set up his machine in the area and claimed that he will pay a rent of `3,000 a month to the store.

An official from Mambalam police station said, “The vendors have permission to hawk on only one side of the road, but they sell on both sides, causing congestion. So, we laid the barricades so that they can’t set up their shops.” However, they did not comment on Saravana Stores’ new outlet. They have laid barricades around the shop to prevent vendors from setting shop again.

While police claim the barricades were only aimed at preventing congestion, the vendors say it is only leading to more congestion. Since the barricades prevent them from accessing their usual spot, they are forced to move further to the middle of the road, causing them to block the already narrow road. 

Uma claimed that employees of Saravana Stores used chain and locks to tie the barricades so that they can’t be moved. Many of the vendors have street vendors license from Greater Chennai Corporation, after Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act was brought to force in 2014.

A zonal Corporation official. said that he was unaware of the new shop set up by Saravana Stores. When Express approached the senior staff members of the retail chain, they consulted their seniors and said they are not willing to comment on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saravana Stores Ranganathan Street

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp