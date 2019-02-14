Saravana Stores squashes fruits stalls’ sales on Ranganathan Street

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Street vendors, who sell fruits and vegetables on Railway Border Road near Mambalam Railway station are irked after the police and Greater Chennai Corporation evicted about 25 vendors on Monday. Saravana Stores, a retail chain, is currently selling fruits in the space the vendors were evicted from.

The vendors accused local police of favouring big retail chains in the shopping hub and claimed that they want to systemically evict the small vendors from the place where they have been doing business for generations. The officials seized their goods and makeshift shops, causing them a severe loss.

Selling perishables here is the only job they know, and they are not skilled in other professions, said the vendors. “Our parents used to sell vegetables here, and now we do. Suddenly in the last few years, the police has been forcing us to leave,” said K Uma, the leader of a local street vendor association.

She said that it was disheartening to see a large shop take over the space they were just evicted from. “Will customers who come to Saravana (Stores) not cause the same congestion? How are we encroachers and they not?” she asked. The fruit shop set up by Saravana Stores is an extension of the shop’s complex on Ranganathan Street. On Tuesday, a sugarcane juice vendor had also set up his machine in the area and claimed that he will pay a rent of `3,000 a month to the store.

An official from Mambalam police station said, “The vendors have permission to hawk on only one side of the road, but they sell on both sides, causing congestion. So, we laid the barricades so that they can’t set up their shops.” However, they did not comment on Saravana Stores’ new outlet. They have laid barricades around the shop to prevent vendors from setting shop again.

While police claim the barricades were only aimed at preventing congestion, the vendors say it is only leading to more congestion. Since the barricades prevent them from accessing their usual spot, they are forced to move further to the middle of the road, causing them to block the already narrow road.

Uma claimed that employees of Saravana Stores used chain and locks to tie the barricades so that they can’t be moved. Many of the vendors have street vendors license from Greater Chennai Corporation, after Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act was brought to force in 2014.

A zonal Corporation official. said that he was unaware of the new shop set up by Saravana Stores. When Express approached the senior staff members of the retail chain, they consulted their seniors and said they are not willing to comment on the issue.