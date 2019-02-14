Home Cities Chennai

Shiva trilogy author Amish Tripathi hits out at colonial hangover in education system

He was in conversation with author and economist Bibek Debroy and senior journalist Kaveere Bamzai about whether lessons from our epics need to be in our curriculum. 

Published: 14th February 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Amish Tripathi (Courtesy: Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bestselling author Amish Tripathi, well-known for his Shiva trilogy, hit out at the colonial hangover that persists in the Indian education system while speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave. He was in conversation with author and economist Bibek Debroy and senior journalist Kaveere Bamzai about whether lessons from our epics need to be in our curriculum. 

Narrating an example from his childhood where he was told to shut up for questioning the four-season system that is still taught in most schools. “The teacher said we have four seasons - Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter - and I was asked to shut up when I asked about the monsoons that I could see.”  

He pointed out that our ancestors named the year - Varsha - after the rain. “Such is the importance of rain to our country but now we aren’t teaching our children about monsoons,” he said. Refusing to dismiss this as a harmless one-off case, Amish Tripathi pointed out real world effects of the colonial hangover such as Indian architects’ newfound affinity for glass buildings. “European architects use glass in buildings because they need to trap sunlight for heat. But there is lot of sunlight in our country and there isn’t a necessity for glass buildings,” he said, claiming our urban structures don’t account for monsoons.

Renowned economist Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, who also took part in this panel discussion on whether lessons from epics should find their way into textbooks, concurred with Amish Tripathi’s views on the existing educational system severing students’ cultural roots. 

Debroy said lessons from epics should find a place in school textbooks because children are not reading them anymore. “Today, we have a generation who don’t read any version (of epics) unless it’s in English and they find it on social media,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amish Kaveere Bamzai Bibek Debroy Amish Tripathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp