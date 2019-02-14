Steps taken to ensure supply of M-sand, says CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various steps have been taken to ensure supply of sand and M-Sand to protect the construction works, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday in the Assembly. Strict action has been taken against the errant people involved in sand smuggling, he added.

He was replying to Congress MLA KR Ramasamy’s question in the Assembly as regards the steps that have been taken by the State government to regulate the sand distribution and curb the illegal smuggling of sand. “The State government has taken measures to distribute the sand to the public. The (sand) distribution works are being carried out. The government will not mine the sand from the river bed on account of the court stay order. Hence, we (state government) have imported the sand from foreign countries, which is being distributed to the public at Chennai after completing the tender process. The government couldn’t establish sand quarries due to the court stay,” he elaborated.

Speaking on sand smuggling, he said, “Severe action has been taken against the sand smugglers and their vehicles are being confiscated to curb the smuggling. There is a chance to arrest them (sand smugglers) under the Goondas Act,” he highlighted.

He added, “The state government is making efforts to increase the use of M-sand for construction works and ensure its supply. The MLAs and political parties should encourage the use of M-sand in the State to decrease the use of river sand,” he urged.