This summer soiree spells of saris, stoles and silhouettes 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The soothing sound of a harp — played by Meagan Pandian, visual aesthetics — period furniture, breathtaking centre decor, 13-odd niche brands exhibiting products ranging from Chinakari wraps, Banarasi saris, stoles, free-flowing organic silhouettes, eclectic jewellery to cheese tasting, gourmet food, and fashion enthusiasts sauntering through the stalls making their purchases are what caught our attention at designer Isha Mehra’s Summer Soiree, ‘Haveli’, at Express Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The event was inaugurated by Ranjii Manian, founder of Global Adjustments and Malti Jain, a known name in the inner social circles in Mumbai. “Malls have become more event-driven to give the customer what they are looking for — in this case, what you see here is a very unique, niche, ultra-luxury experience. From music, gourmet food, designer jewellery, and clothes you get it all. People are looking for something experiential and this pop-up provides a very multi-sensory experience,” shared Munish Khanna, CRO, Express Avenue.

Brands and designers including Roliana, Rose Tree, Mehraab, Ghana Singh, Tyrst, Brics, Soutache, Vivek Karunakaran, Gaurika Sharma, House of Chikankari by Kanika Kapoor and Priya Kothari were also part of the event. “There’s a lot of culture in south India, and this time when I was invited to curate this pop-up in Chennai, I wanted to bring the customers something different,” said Isha Mehra.

Designer Vivek Karunakaran, as part of the event, launched his Valentine’s day special collection comprising black and white apparel. “Valentine’s day is not just about the reds and pinks. I think the ensemble should be mood-based, just like love!” Isha said. Over the last three decades in the industry, her personal style has evolved. “I am not a traditional dresser. I wear clothes that are easy yet out-of-the-box,” she said. Saroj Goenka, chairperson, Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Kavita Singhania, MD, Express Avenue was also present at the event. (Haveli by Isha Mehra is open today at Express Avenue, Royapettah)