Woman killed, three others injured in Chennai after colliding head-on with lorry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman was killed on the spot while her husband and two children had a narrow escape after the motorbike they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry at Chintadripet on Wednesday night.

Saraswathi, wife of Saravanan resided at Meeran Sahib Street in Chintadripet along with their children aged six years and three years.

On Wednesday, the elder child fell sick and the couple were taking both the children to the hospital.

"At around 10.45pm, a few meters away from home the motorbike collided head-on with a lorry. The rear tyre of the vehicle ran over Saraswathi killing her on the spot, while the other three escaped with minor injuries," said a police officer.

The passerby who witnessed the accident immediately rushed the family to the hospital and nabbed the lorry driver Lagan Singh.

During the investigation, it was found that Lagan Singh a native of Haryana was transporting automobile spare parts from Delhi and had come to deliver the goods in the city.

The public had thrashed the lorry driver who sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

The Anna Square traffic investigation have registered a case and further investigations are on. Saravanan, worked as a daily labourer and his wife was a homemaker, the children were studying in a government school in the same locality.