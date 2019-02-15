Home Cities Chennai

All-woman team to perform surgeries during conference

A two-day national conference on endoscopy is being conducted by gynaecologists in Chennai on February 16-17.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-day national conference on endoscopy is being conducted by gynaecologists in Chennai on February 16-17. The unique feature of this EVE Endoscopy Conference is that for the first time in India, an all-woman gynaecologist team will be performing laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgeries at Sri Ramachandra Medical College, according to the organisers.

The surgeries will be relayed live to at a private hotel hosting the event where 200 to 300 gynaecologists will learn and discuss the surgeries. This first of its kind national event is being conducted under the aegis of IAGE (Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopy), OGSSI; ATNRCOG. International faculty from UK , Germany and Italy will be participating. 

Dr Adeola Olaitan, a gynaecologist from London, will be demonstrating advanced cancer surgery. 
Laparoscopic surgery or keyhole surgery helps women to recover from surgery quickly and does not leave a scar on the abdomen. Many conditions including early stage cancers, are amenable to laparoscopic surgery. The conference has sessions that caters to beginners as well as advanced state-of-the-art surgeries and discussions with experts. 

With International Woman’s Day less than a month away, this conference also celebrates the fact that woman are in the forefront in all fields. This conference will be a boon to all aspiring endoscopic surgeons and especially for women gynaecologists, a release said.

