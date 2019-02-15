Biz group announces online singing contest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Murugappa Group has announced a unique singing contest open to all age groups. The contest titled ‘Sing Together to Win Together’ invites participants to record a video of them singing the Murugappa song jingle in Tamil, Hindi or Telegu as a team and submit at www.murugappa.com, said a statement from the company.

The contest is entirely online and offers gift vouchers worth `one lakh and other exciting prizes to be won. More details are available at www.murugappa.com. The last date to participate in this contest is February 25.