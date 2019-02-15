Budget aims to reduce debt, address revenue and fiscal deficits: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam informed the Assembly on Thursday that the budget for 2019-20 was prepared with the aim of decreasing the outstanding debt of the State and addresses the concerns over the revenue deficit and fiscal deficit.

Replying to questions raised by the Opposition, Panneerselvam said the government still has, “earmarked fair enough funds to its welfare schemes.” He said the major fields to which the funds for welfare schemes were allocated are agriculture, education, irrigation, healthcare, social welfare, industries and local administration. “We have given importance to poverty-eradication and given priority to industries for generation of jobs.”

Elaborating about the decreased income deficit, he said,”The income deficit has been decreased to `14,314 crore for 2019-2020 from `19,319 crore in the revised expenditure estimate of 2018-2019. The budget has been prepared with the fiscal deficit to GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio at 2.56 per cent.”

Speaking on the inability to generate income from the mineral resources of the State, he said, “There are very low mineral resources in the State and it has no right to generate income from mineral sand. These rights have gone to the Union government as have the rights on the mineral resources of lignite and limestone. Hence, we can’t generate more fund from the State’s mineral resources.”

The deputy chief minister also noted that the revenue from the excise tax for the State has also gone down. “The State has witnessed decrease in excise tax in the last year as it has generated Rs 5,815 crore by excise tax for 2017-2018 while it was Rs 6,248 crore in 2016-2017.”

“For effective financial management, we have decreased the revenue deficit by Rs 5,000 crore and fiscal deficit at 2.56 per cent. Also, we have decided to reduce the borrowing limit by Rs 8,800 crore from the eligible limit for the year 2019-2020,” he said.

On tax GSDP ratio, he said Tamil Nadu is one of the best performing States. “Our State’s tax GSDP ratio is 7.20 per cent which is higher than the country’s average. Only three states - Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh - have better tax GSDP ratio than Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Speaking on the State’s tax income, he said, “The increase of tax revenue of the State was 104 per cent when DMK was in power from 2006 to 2011. But, it had witnessed 107 per cent from 2011 to 2016 (during the AIADMK regime), hence was higher than it was in the previous DMK regime,” he said.