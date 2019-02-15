Home Cities Chennai

Govt to build memorials, celebrate birth anniversaries of revolutionaries

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced establishment of memorials for many late leaders and that their birth anniversaries would be celebrated as State government functions.

By Express News Service

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said a memorial and a library for poet Kavimani Desika Vinayagam Pillai would be built at Theroor in Kanyakumari at a total cost of `1 crore. 

A memorial for King Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar would be established in Tiruchy district at a cost of `1 crore. Similarly, a memorial for late Dalit leader Rettaimalai Srinivasan would be established at Kozhiyalam near Madurantakam.

The Chief Minister also  said that the government would build memorials for VK Palaniswami Gounder, who was instrumental in implementing the Parambikkulam-Azhiyar dam project; Justice Party leader and former finance minister of the erstwhile Madras Presidency AT Panneerselvam; Ondiveeran, the commander-in-chief of King Pulithevan who fought against the British forces  in Tirunelveli; and a dome for Allala Ilaiya Nayakar at Jedarpalayam.

Palaniswami also announced that the birth anniversaries of Colonel John Pennycuick, Kongu chieftain Kalingarayan, freedom fighter Veeran Azhagumuthukon, Tamil scholar Ma Po Sivagnanam and former Assembly Speaker SP Aditanar would be celebrated by the government.

