‘Militants hijack J&K’s non-violent movement’

CHENNAI: Kashmir’s non-violent movement against oppression has been ‘hijacked’ by militants, said Moosa Raza, former chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, and chairman, Southern India Educational Trust (SIET).

He was delivering the Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Lecture 2019, organised by the Indo-American Association of Chennai with the Consulate General of the USA, Chennai, at the Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women, in the city on Wednesday. He spoke on ‘Dr Martin Luther King Jr. and issues of Jammu and Kashmir.’

This February would mark the 60th anniversary of King’s visit to India when he also spoke at the Presidency College in the city.

Drawing from his own experiences as former chief secretary, Raza said that Kashmir was going through a serious crisis, that arose because political leadership at the Centre and the State, along with the bureaucracy, had not addressed the real grievances of people.

Raza, besides serving two years as the Chief Secretary in Kashmir from 1988 to 1990, continued to visit the valley in the years since, as part of official committees and in his personal capacity, he said.

“During this time, I interacted with bureaucrats, common people and sometimes, with militant leaders,” he added.

Raza recalled his interaction with renowned Kashmiri educationist Agha Ashraf Ali during his journey to understand Kashmiri disgruntlement with India. Ali was of the opinion that the relationship between the Indian political class and Kashmir was similar to a man and a ‘call girl’– he would sing praises of her beauty but in the morning, would walk out after giving her a small amount of money.

“I realised this was true,” said Raza.

He remembered a meeting with a former Railways Minister who came to Kashmir with a retinue of family, friends and advisors for a ten-day trip, around two decades ago.

“When I met him, I told him that the rate at which funds were being released, the Kashmir rail link project will take 30 years to be completed,” he said. Over twenty years later today, the project remains to be completed, he added.

Robert G Burgess, Consul General of the United States of America in South India was also present at the event.