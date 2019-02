Power cut today due to maintenance works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended on Friday from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas: Adyar: 1st avenue, 1st main road and 2nd lane, Sastrinagar, 3rd st,Parameswari nagar, Jeevarathnam nagar, Main road, LB road, Cross st Sastri Nagar.

Kottivakkam: KK Road, Bharathi Avenue, Kaveri Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, 1st to 3rd street AGS colony, 1st to 21st street Venkateswara nagar, New colony, Palkalai nagar, Kottivakkam Kuppam, Thulakkanathamman st, ECR Road.

Velachery: Part of Velachery main road, KR Ramasamy nagar, Guru Nanak college, Rane Madras, Westin hotel.

Nappalayam: Kulakkarai, Sidco Industrial estate, Vichoor Road. Tiruvanmiyur and Indira Nagar: West st kamaraj nagar 1st to 3rd st, West Avenue Kamaraj nagar, 1st main road Kamaraj nagar, Ranganathapuram &camp; canal road, Periyar nagar, Valluvar Nagar, 16th,17th,18th, 20th and 28th cross st Indira nagar, 10th lane to 15 lane Indira nagar.