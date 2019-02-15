Private univ bill passed in Opposition’s absence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Bill that allows establishment of private unitary universities in Tamil Nadu by trusts or societies or not-for-profit companies was passed in the Assembly on Thursday. Principal opposition DMK had opposed the bill when it was introduced in the house on Wednesday. However, since its members staged a walk out on Thursday, the legislation was passed without much opposition.

S Ragupathy (DMK), who was present when Higher Education minister K P Anbalagan moved the bill, raised concerns over protection of rights of students in such private universities and he demanded some amendments.

“The State government should take steps to ensure the rights of private university students under the UGC (Establishment of and maintenance of standards in private universities) Regulations, 2003. Otherwise, students of private university cannot go to foreign countries for higher studies after completing courses in the private universities,” he said.

Responding, Anbalagan said “The doubts and questions raised by the member were irrelevant to the present bill.” The bill was later passed with a thumping majority of the house as only a few members of the opposition parties were present.