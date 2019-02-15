Home Cities Chennai

Rs 270 crore fund to help in doubling Dr Agarwal’s chain of eye hospitals

In the next five years, Dr Agarwal Group of Eye Hospitals plans to double its number of branches with the help of `270 crore funds given by a Singapore-based investment company.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Amar Agarwal talking about expansion plans on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

During a press conference on Wednesday, chairman of the chain of hospital, Dr Amar Agarwal, said that they aim to add 75 extra eye hospitals with 500 additional doctors to their chain in the next three to five years. Currently, they manage 76 hospitals all over the globe with 63 located in the country and 25 at Chennai. “In six months’ time, we are planning to set-up one hospital at Dindigul. In the coming years, we will be expanding to tier-two and three cities like Tirupur and Coimbatore,” he said.

The management which has an average of 10,000 patients in each of its 76 hospitals, wants to increase the footfall by ten times. “Temasek, an investment company is giving us sovereign funds after it has been approved by the Singapore government. Using this financial push, we want to invest in cutting-edge technology such as SMILE, FemtoLaser and Robotic Cataract Surgery,” said Dr Adil Agarwal, CEO of the group.

India is one of the countries which tops the list pertaining to the number of blind persons at 12-18 million, said Dr Amar. “The number of blind people in our country is equivalent to Australia’s population. Most people lose their eyesight due to diabetics, which leads to bleeding. This is why we want to increase the number of transplants in the coming years,” Dr Amar added.

Comments

