Seven-member gang held for loan fraud

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bank fraud division of Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested seven persons for allegedly cheating people, on Wednesday. The gang was allegedly running a call centre and was swindling money from bank accounts after promising them of loans, police said. Police seized several mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards, cheque books, debit cards, PAN cards, rubber stamps of fake companies, a safe locker and documents.

The arrested were identified as N Venkatesh (32) of Kondithope, S Vignesh (30) of Tiruchy, P Boopathy (28) of Vellore, S Sathish (28) of Sholinganallur, S Charles (27) of Pattalam, R Dravida Arasan (25) of Cheyyar and K Krishnakumar (26) of Kodambakkam.

A police release said the gang allegedly operated nine different companies such as Ultra Trendz Enterprises, Tri Tech Associates, Krish Consultancy Services, Fortune Enterprises, Centech Corp, Tech Process, Sriram Enterprises, Om Raagava Chits Pvt Ltd and Singerlite and even had a head office on Annal Kamarajar Street, MMDA Colony, Choolaimedu and administrative office at Vadapalani. The gang operated BPO-like centres at Nungambakkam, Alandur, Avadi and Velachery and employed about 200 women to canvas ‘customers’ over phone, release said.

“Their employees will make calls in the guise of finance firms offering personal loans. They will ask the unsuspecting victims to deposit `50,000 for a `5 lakh loan. To those who refuse, they would ask them to keep a minimum balance of `50,000 in their own account. After getting the bank account and other details, they will create e-wallet accounts linking their clients’ accounts without their knowledge and transfer the deposit to the wallet or through payment gateways,” said an official explaining the gang’s modus operandi.

Later, the money was transferred to about 45 different bank accounts of the accused and they are expected to have cheated hundreds of people to the tune of several crores. “We have received about 500 cheating complaints, but we expect more with the arrest of the gang,” an official said. The anti-bank fraud wing formed a special team on the directions of T S Anbu, Joint Commissioner (CCB), Deputy Commissioner S R Senthil Kumar and Assistant Commissioner S Prabakaran and headed by Inspector M Meenapriya. After several complaints were received, the accused were traced with the help of bank account numbers provided by fraudsters and mobile phone tower locations. However, the kingpin of the racket remained at large and police said he will be nabbed soon.

While many of the gang’s employees found that the gang was cheating vulnerable people in desperate need of money and quit their jobs, the loyal employees, who did not care about the transactions, got promotion and a better hike, police said.